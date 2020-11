BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–COVID is forcing Our Lady of Victory Basilica to hold off on holding public masses for the next 10 days.

The Buffalo Diocese says Monsignor David LiPuma has tested positive for coronavirus.

He took part in a meeting at the Catholic Center on Wednesday.

The people who attended the meeting have been told to quarantine and get tested for COVID.

The Catholic Center is being cleaned.

The other priests who live with Monsignor LiPuma are under quarantine.