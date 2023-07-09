BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Over $350,000 in damages was caused by a fire on Troupe Street on Sunday afternoon, fire officials said.

Buffalo fire responded to 22 Troupe Street just before 1:30 p.m., where the fire had began on the first floor of the home.

Damage to 22 Troupe Street is estimated at $225,000, while exposure damage to two nearby addresses totals $135,000. The Red Cross is currently assisting six people.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.