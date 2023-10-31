BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New activation gates at all underground NFTA metro stations are set to begin on Wednesday.

Under the new system, valid payment will be required to enter and exit the eight underground stations, which are Allen-Medical Campus, Summer-Best, Delavan-Canisius, Humboldt-Hospital, Amherst Street, LaSalle and University stations.

The payment will be done through a contactless payment system called MetGo, or through paying in cash or card at a kiosk inside of the station. At the kiosks, all you need to is select the option you want, swipe your card and the machine will print out the ticket for you.

In addition, day passes will no longer be sold for the bus system, but MetGo users will not have to pay more than $5 per day by using stored value. Up to three children 9 years or younger will be free with a paying adult.

Passengers who are eligible for reduced fair must have an NFTA-issued card to get the discount. Those cards can be picked up at the NFTA customer service on Ellicott Street.

To see how to use the new kiosks and the app, see the video player above.