Overnight crash in Buffalo leaves a West Seneca man dead

Buffalo

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 57-year-old West Seneca man is dead after a truck collided with his vehicle this morning near Seneca Street and Archer Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

BPD tells us a 41-year-old Kenmore man was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Seneca Street at a high speed when he hit the northbound vehicle of the West Seneca man at 1:15 a.m on Saturday.

We’re told the male driver from West Seneca was declared dead at the scene.

The Silverado “rolled over a number of times,” a BPD official said.

The driver of the Silverado is listed in serious condition at the Erie County Medical Center. The passenger of the Silverado, a 44-year-old woman, was treated and released at ECMC.

Officials say no charges have been filed at this time.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss