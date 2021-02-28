Overnight crash in Buffalo leaves a West Seneca man dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 57-year-old West Seneca man is dead after a truck collided with his vehicle this morning near Seneca Street and Archer Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.
BPD tells us a 41-year-old Kenmore man was driving a Chevy Silverado south on Seneca Street at a high speed when he hit the northbound vehicle of the West Seneca man at 1:15 a.m on Saturday.
We’re told the male driver from West Seneca was declared dead at the scene.
The Silverado “rolled over a number of times,” a BPD official said.
The driver of the Silverado is listed in serious condition at the Erie County Medical Center. The passenger of the Silverado, a 44-year-old woman, was treated and released at ECMC.
Officials say no charges have been filed at this time.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.