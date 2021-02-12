Overnight Weyand Ave. fire injures one firefighter, leaves six people without a home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One firefighter was hurt and six people were left without a home after an overnight house fire in South Buffalo.

Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor of the home on Weyand Avenue, off Seneca Street, around 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Officials tell us the injured firefighter was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

We’re told the American Red Cross has stepped in to help those displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation tonight.

Damages are pegged at nearly $245,000.