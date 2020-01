BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Owner of the Wanakah Grill in Lake View received one-year conditional discharge on Wednesday for failing to pay state sales tax.

60-year-old James Rath admitted to not paying $40,661.63 in sales tax between March 1, 2014, and February 28, 2018, while operating the restaurant, according to the Erie County DA.

Rath pleaded guilty to attempted grand larceny last September.

He paid full restitution to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.