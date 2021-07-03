Owners cut ribbon on ‘Alice, Ever After Books’ in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new book store is open here in the Queen City.

‘Alice, Ever After Books’ held a ribbon-cutting this morning to mark the special occasion.

The store is completely owned by women and their new shop has a lot to offer.

Owner Meg Howe said, “We’re really focused on kids and giving kids a place where they can say this is a place with books just for me. I have a store when I can pay for books when I get them. The bathroom has pictures with a bunch of books that kids donated to the store. I wanted kids to have a place where kids could have their special spot.”

Prior to this business venture, Meg was a longtime teacher. The magical place for kids is located at 295 Parkside in Buffalo.

That’s right near the Buffalo Zoo.