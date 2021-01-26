Oxford Pennant donates $38,442 to Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Almost $40,000 will be donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital thanks to Oxford Pennant and Bills fans.

Oxford Pennant is a local company that specializes in vintage wool and cotton pennants, and the team there wanted to give back during the Bills’ exciting playoff run.

So, they offered to give a percentage of sales from every item that was Bills or Buffalo related to the hospital.

$10 from their ‘Lets Go Buffalo’ pennants went to Oishei, 25%of every other item also went to the kids.

Co-founder Dave Horesh of the company says he was blown away with the final tally raised.

“I expected that we raise $5,000 or $10,000 over the course of if the Bills went to the Super Bowl, we thought, ‘yeah $10,000 wouldn’t be bad,’ But $40,000 is so much money to be able to give back to the community. It’s an honor.”

Horesh says his employees have been working overtime, including weekends, to fill the influx of orders the past few weeks. He says all of them are Bills fans and the total amount raised helped soften the blow of losing to the Chiefs on Sunday.