BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oxford Pennant kept it blunt on social media when Crocs released pictures of their new “jibbitz,” which look a lot like some of the Buffalo-based company’s pennant designs.

“Let us be crystal clear: Crocs are ugly and we are going to sue them,” Oxford Pennant wrote in a Twitter post Friday.

“Jibbitz” are a Crocs product — tiny charms one can add to their pair of shoes.

The pictures of the alleged stolen designs, which can be viewed here, show three different Crocs jibbitz designs that depict pennants with Chicago, North Carolina and Washington, D.C. written on them with small illustrations — and they look similar when compared to that of products made by Oxford Pennant.

“We liked these designs more when we illustrated them ourselves, by hand, and released them as pennants in 2021. We’ll be in touch,” Oxford Pennant wrote in a message to Crocs on Twitter.