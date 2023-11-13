BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Oxford Pennant is consolidating into one facility this spring, they said Monday.
After the holiday season, the company will close its store at 731 Main Street and re-open in the spring with one large factory store at 810 Main Street, its already existing 12,000 square foot facility.
Oxford Pennant has been at 731 Main since September 2017. It will remain open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday during the holiday season.
