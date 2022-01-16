Oxford Pennant’s Touchdown Plow gets Bills fans ready for playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The company behind many well-known Buffalo Bills catchphrases and merchandise has a new set of wheels that they are ready to show off.

Maybe you caught a glimpse of the Oxford Pennant’s Touchdown Plow while heading through downtown over the weekend. Between the flashing lights, blasting music, and iconic red and blue stripes, it’s hard to miss.

“It’s a mobile party unit,” said Oxford Pennant’s Co-Founder, Dave Horesh. “I mean, I fully understand it’s ridiculous, you know? It’s meant to make people smile.”

Horesh adds the point of the plow is to get fans ready to cheer on the team. But besides just being the newest hot spot for pictures, the plow will also bring some good to the Western New York community.

“Oxford Pennant is currently running a fundraiser with Oishei, and it’s meant to attract attention to the business. A portion of our proceeds during the playoff run, whenever that ends, will benefit Oishei,” said Horesh.

As the Bills get ready to play in brutal temperatures and fans prepare to cheer them on, the message written on the plow stands true for many in the stands- reading “too cold for them, just right for us.”