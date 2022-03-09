BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gasoline prices reached a record high for the second straight day. Now business and household budgets have to adjust for the additional expense.

Buffalo State professor Dr. Fred Floss says this price jump was inevitable. The old record came during the 2008 recession. Then prices dropped.

Gas prices also took a tumble early in the pandemic.

Floss adds, inflation put an asterisk on today’s record-high gas prices.

With these high gas prices, Floss said it’s important to combine trips and plan your schedule to reduce fuel usage.