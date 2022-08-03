BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican candidate in the race for New York’s 23rd congressional district Carl Paladino announced a big advertising push and called on his opponent Nick Langworthy to stop “smearing” his name.

Paladino announced an ad buy of $200,000 in the final push to turn out voters for early voting on Aug. 13 and primary day on Aug. 23.

The controversial candidate is also calling on his opponent, New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, to denounce “DC swamp dark money group for falsely smearing his record.”

Paladino’s campaign claims to have more than $1 million in cash on hand to keep their campaign moving and mobilizing voters.

On Wednesday, ten local officials endorsed Paladino:

Robert Leary – Lancaster Councilman

Tom Gavin – Blasdell Trustee

Skip Gingerich – Marilla Town Supervisor

Dawn Pearce – Marilla Town Clerk

Don Butcher – Wales Councilman

LaKeisha Shoemaker – Aurora Republican Committee Chair

Mark Burkard – Lancaster Councilman

John Pilato – Lancaster Highway Superintendent

Deb Rogers – Mayor of Williamsville

Dr. Nargis Hussein – Lancaster Republican Committee Chair