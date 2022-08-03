BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Republican candidate in the race for New York’s 23rd congressional district Carl Paladino announced a big advertising push and called on his opponent Nick Langworthy to stop “smearing” his name.
Paladino announced an ad buy of $200,000 in the final push to turn out voters for early voting on Aug. 13 and primary day on Aug. 23.
The controversial candidate is also calling on his opponent, New York State Republican Committee Chairman Nick Langworthy, to denounce “DC swamp dark money group for falsely smearing his record.”
Paladino’s campaign claims to have more than $1 million in cash on hand to keep their campaign moving and mobilizing voters.
On Wednesday, ten local officials endorsed Paladino:
- Robert Leary – Lancaster Councilman
- Tom Gavin – Blasdell Trustee
- Skip Gingerich – Marilla Town Supervisor
- Dawn Pearce – Marilla Town Clerk
- Don Butcher – Wales Councilman
- LaKeisha Shoemaker – Aurora Republican Committee Chair
- Mark Burkard – Lancaster Councilman
- John Pilato – Lancaster Highway Superintendent
- Deb Rogers – Mayor of Williamsville
- Dr. Nargis Hussein – Lancaster Republican Committee Chair
