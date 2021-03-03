Pandemic putting spin on how Buffalo and Erie County Library celebrates Women’s History Month

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pandemic is putting a spin on the way the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library celebrates Women’s History Month.

The library held a virtual gathering via WebEx this afternoon to highlight the contributions women have made in our society.

Several leaders from the community took part in the call.

This year’s theme is focused on recognizing women’s right to vote and the anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement.

Organizers at the library say many of the events will be virtual because of the pandemic.

But, they say it’s still imporant to honor women.

Executive Director of the Erie County Commission on the Status of Women said, “we are resilient and resourceful and hopeful and a lot has happened in a short amount of time and many of us have experienced loss, so it’s really important that we are able to come together and gather and talk about the progress that we’ve been in addition to the challenges that we face, which are many.”

The library says there are several events happening throughout the month to celebrate women.

For a full list of events, click here.