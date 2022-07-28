BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is a new update on the state’s cannabis program.

A panel discussion was held Thursday to help people better understand how cannabis is being regulated in New York State. It was an opportunity for residents and potential business owners to learn about the cannabis industry, and the social justice aspects of the state’s program.

“There are going to be highly competitive licenses, there’s a prevailing feeling when I speak at events that people are gonna just get licenses. It is highly competitive,” said Kristin Jordan, the owner of Park Jordan.

In March 2021 state lawmakers passed a bill legalizing regulated adult-use cannabis. The state is still in the process of issuing licenses to cannabis retailers.