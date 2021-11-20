Panelists talk child safety at Buffalo “town hall” meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Merriweather Library hosted a “Save our Children” town hall Saturday.

Led by Youth Action program members, panelists were asked questions about child safety in Buffalo. Specific questions were given to each panelist to deepen the understanding of helping missing children.

And how to increase efforts to make sure all kids are safe.

“Oftentimes a child that’s looking for an opportunity or experience is vulnerable to exploitation if they don’t have that support group or someone they can talk to,” said Louis Petrucci, president, Buffalo Board of Education.

The group also announced a new hotline to stay up to date on missing kids in the Buffalo area, it launches in January. That number will be 877-934-7283 and text “SAVE.”