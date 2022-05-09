BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just in time for summer, there’s more development happening on the Buffalo River.

In just a few weeks, the space next to 301 Ohio St. along the river will be a brand new seasonal waterfront and beach bar. It’ll be a second location for local restaurant Papi Grande’s.

“We brought in sand and we brought in the bar and all the décor, we brought palm trees that are gonna be overlooking the water and boat docks out there and its gonna be kind of like a Miami vibe in the ’80s with neon colors and a lot of floral vibes,” said Papi’s owner Jimmy Spano.

The new location will have music from a live DJ, yard games, and events.

Just like the Amherst location, they’ll have signature margaritas, liquid gold queso, and 8-10 different street tacos.

The space can occupy more than 1,000 people.

Conversations for the project started more than a year ago between Spano and the owner of 301 Ohio Street, Ellicott Development, which also owns The Cooperage building with Resurgence, Hartman’s, and Central Rock Gym.

CEO William Paladino said he plans to build a few more mixed use buildings in the neighborhood over the next few years.

He’s hoping for Papi’s and another seasonal river pop-up, Shuck Shack, to both be tenants.

“Anytime there’s an event down there, anytime it’s a nice day, you tend to see a lot of people down there,” Paladino said. “And we figure if we can further that by developing housing and other uses for offices and retail, bars, restaurants we can really create another neighborhood down there and another part of Buffalo people can go experience.”

Spano said he’s aiming for a Memorial Day weekend opening for the beach bar and it’ll stay open through the warmer months.

