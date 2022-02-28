BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person classes are expected to be back in session starting Tuesday at McKinley High School.

It’s the first time students will be in the building since a stabbing and shooting caused the school to close in early February.

District Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash won’t be in Buffalo when the district executes its new safety plan for the school. District representatives say he was on vacation last week, and this week, he is taking off for family reasons.

“Right now, the district is in need of leadership more than ever,” said Samuel L. Radford II, co-chair of We The Parents. “For the leader of the district to not be in town — I have some questions on why the board would authorize the district leader to be on vacation right now.”

In the meantime, Casandra Wright, the associate superintendent of school leadership, will be serving as acting superintendent.

“She’s here, she’s been here, she’s had so many levels of involvement in the administration and in our district,” said Wendy Mistretta, president of Buffalo’s District Parent Coordinating Council. “In my mind, she knows Buffalo and she knows our kids.”

The district’s new safety plan for the school includes 20 more communication radios, the installation of metal detectors and more security officers.

“Today was the first day, with only administrators, teachers and staff. The city is supporting them strongly,” said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. “The administration of the Buffalo Board of Education has reached out to the city and asked us to provide school resource officers in the mornings at arrivals and in the afternoon at dismissal. We’ll also have school resource officers stopping in periodically during the day.”