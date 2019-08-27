Parents can help kids eat healthy lunches every day by meal prepping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Back to school season means back to packing or buying lunches for students.

A dietician from Oishei Children’s Hospital says there are ways parents can help kids eat healthy lunches every day.

Sara Armstrong says meal prep is the best option for making good habits.

Armstrong leads Oishei Children Hospital’s healthy weigh program for families looking for a healthy lifestyle.

She hosts cooking classes at the hospital on Thursdays to help kids and parents learn how to make healthy foods fast.

If you do buy lunch at school, Armstrong suggests telling your kids about making good choices like choosing fruits and veggies and eating from every food group.