Parents of BPS students to soon learn if school will start virtually or include some days in class

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo School officials say parents and teachers will know before Friday which reopening plan will begin on September 8th.

We have been getting mixed opinions from Buffalo parents.

If Katie Stricker had to decide today, she would opt to keep her kids in at home instruction to start the school year, and that is an option.

“I work in the fast food business and we’re constantly reminding adults to put your mask on or don’t gone in the building. I can just imagine what it’s gonna be like for these kids,” Stricker said.

During a parent forum today on Facebook Live, Buffalo Schools Chief of Staff said masks will be mandatory but students will get mask breaks. Before they get to school, parents would be asked to take their temperatures.

Dr. Darren Brown-Hall says, “what we want to put in place is a form that students would bring with them everyday indicating that the parent has recorded the temperature and would sign that it has been taken and if the child does not have that form that day, those will be one of the students that the nurse would be able to take the temperature as they enter the building.”

Whether Buffalo students are home every day or just some days, the staff home instruction will use a program called Schoology.

“Schoology is our learning management system and it allows us to post video links, readings, documents, worksheets. You can do message boards, you can message your teacher, so there’s instant communication,” said Chief Academic Officer of Buffalo Public Schools Anne Botticelli.

That at home instruction is mostly what parents in the Burmese and Karen communities want to avoid according to Thaw Yee. Many of the 5,000 refugees she assisted would prefer more on class instruction.

“A lot of my community parents prefer to go to the class. It’s better than to stay at home. If they stay home, parents don’t know how to dry I that and they cannot control them,” Yee said.

Buffalo Schools May start all virtual or may go with one of two possible hybrids. Before Friday, parents will know which model specifically.