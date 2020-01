BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A parolee has been charged with sexually abusing a child in Buffalo.

Richard Tyes, 39, has been arraigned on charges of sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutors say that earlier this month, Tyes made sexual advances toward a child younger than 13.

Tyes was also accused of showing the victim sexually explicit images and videos on a cell phone.

He was taken into custody and remains held on $50,000 bail.