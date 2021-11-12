Part of Chippewa to close Sunday for next “Buffalo Bills Block Party”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Queen City is hosting another party in the street for the Bills Mafia this week.

Chippewa Street is closing this Sunday for the next “Buffalo Bills Block Party.”

The strip will be shut down between Delaware and Franklin for people to watch the game outside. Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

Hundreds turned out when the street closed last month for the Kansas City game.

Tickets for the Buffalo Bills Block Party, which cost $10, can be found here.