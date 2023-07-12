BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A stretch of Hertel Avenue will be shut down for more than four days as the Galbani Italian Heritage Festival draws closer.
Hertel, between Virgil and Delaware Avenues, will be closed starting right after midnight on Thursday. It will later reopen Monday morning at 6 a.m.
The festival itself will take place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
More information on this year’s festival can be found here.
