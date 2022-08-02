BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of Route 5 in Buffalo will temporarily shut down in less than two weeks.
On Sunday, August 14, from 6 a.m. to Noon, the Skyway will be closed to traffic between I-190 and Ridge Road. This is being done to accommodate the Buffalo Skyride event.
Along with that, the ramp from southbound I-190 to the Skyway will also be closed.
Westbound drivers on Route 5 will be directed to follow a detour along Lower Terrace, Pearl Street, Scott Street, Michigan Avenue, South Park Avenue, Abbott Road and Ridge Road.
Those who are eastbound will be taken along a detour that follows Ridge, Abbott, South Park, Smith and I-190.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.