BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of Route 5 in Buffalo will temporarily shut down in less than two weeks.

On Sunday, August 14, from 6 a.m. to Noon, the Skyway will be closed to traffic between I-190 and Ridge Road. This is being done to accommodate the Buffalo Skyride event.

Along with that, the ramp from southbound I-190 to the Skyway will also be closed.

Westbound drivers on Route 5 will be directed to follow a detour along Lower Terrace, Pearl Street, Scott Street, Michigan Avenue, South Park Avenue, Abbott Road and Ridge Road.

Those who are eastbound will be taken along a detour that follows Ridge, Abbott, South Park, Smith and I-190.