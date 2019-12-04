Emergency demolition ordered after partial building collapse on Ellicott Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A partial building collapse has closed part of Ellicott St. in Buffalo.

Drivers who normally drive between E. Chippewa and Tupper streets need to find an alternate route.

Following the incident, an emergency demolition was ordered. This won’t be a quick process, so the area will likely be closed off for a while.

Several buildings are near the collapsing one, and there is concern that the demolition could negatively affect them.

Crews are working to figure out how to prevent damage to nearby businesses.