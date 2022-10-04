BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ford Motor Company and the Buffalo Police Athletic League are partnering up to connect students and cops.

This is part of the national launch of the Critical Conversations program, that was first launched in Detroit.

The program is targeted to high school students and creates a safe space to talk about police brutality and harassment. Buffalo leaders call this crucial for the community and the students.

“The whole point of this is for our youth to have a voice and to make sure that our youth have the opportunity to have these conversations with our law enforcement. In order to improve police-community relations,” said Nekia Kemp, the executive director of the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

The six-week curriculum also focuses on the community perspective of law enforcement.