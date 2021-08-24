Passenger dies, driver and other passenger hospitalized after police chase in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman is dead after a police chase that led to a crash in Buffalo early Tuesday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., police started pursuing a suspicious vehicle near Sycamore and Fillmore avenues.

Police say that during the chase, the vehicle quickly traveled south down Bailey Avenue before running a red light and getting struck on the side by another vehicle. That occurred at the Doat Street intersection.

This crash closed Bailey down from Walden Avenue to Genesee Street for hours.

Police say that a passenger in the vehicle was killed, and the driver and back seat passenger were taken to ECMC. The driver is in critical condition, while the back seat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A loaded 9mm handgun with 13 bullets was found in the vehicle.

In the other vehicle, the driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released, and no arrests were announced. The crash is under investigation.