Passenger with four felony warrants found during traffic stop in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A driver was stopped at William Street and Fillmore Avenue in Buffalo early Monday morning, but his passenger was taken into custody.

Around 2:40 a.m., Philip Cone, 59, was stopped after an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy said they observed vehicle and traffic law violations.

Cone was subsequently arrested after authorities say two crack pipes and crack cocaine were found. He was also accused of aggravated unlicensed operation.

Additionally, his passenger, 36-year-old Danielle Martinez, was found to have four felony warrants out for her arrest. Two were from Cheektowaga, and the other two were from Buffalo.

Both Cone and Martinez are residents of Buffalo.

Cone was released on court appearance tickets, but Martinez, who was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, was taken to the Erie County Holding Center pending court proceedings.