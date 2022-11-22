BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local pastor will be spending a week living on the streets with the homeless.
Reverend Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dreams Centers has spent the last 24 years kicking off the “Boxes of Love” program by spending a week living in the streets.
