Pastors offer guidance in light of some protests that have become destructive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People of faith gathered this morning to send a unified message they hope will guide those who are fighting for racial justice.

We were outside Calvary Baptist Church on Genesee Street as they issued a call for unity.

It was a subdued but powerful statement of solidarity by 40 African American pastors who wanted to offer some guidance in light of some of the protests which have become destructive.

With all that’s happening in the world, these pastors fear that the Primary Election on June 23 and even the General Election may be poorly attended.

Pastor Tommie Babbs served in the 82nd Airborne and says that the destruction he saw last weekend was not a constructive form of protest.

“Buffalo does not act like this. We’re the City of Good Neighbors. We don’t tear up our town, we don’t degrade City Hall. That’s our stuff and we’re proud of the properties we’ve made so far, so we’re not the type of people that would go tear things up but if you hit outside agitators, they will influence people to do stupid stuff and that’s what happened,” Babbs said.