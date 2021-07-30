PATH, West Herr host community event to raise human trafficking awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today a local non-profit came together with other community partners for the world day against trafficking in person, to raise awareness for this growing problem.

Leaders with People Against Trafficking Humans, or PATH, joined the West Herr Auto Group to inform the community about the dangers of human trafficking and what to look out for.

PATH says an estimated 32 millions people are trafficked globally, and it happens right here in Western New York.

The founder of PATH wants the community to know this issue impacts everyone, and is more pervasive than many realize.

“It’s really impacting all demographics and all community members,” Founder of PATH Julie Palmer said. “The internet is a big piece in that. The internet give perpetrators a lot of access to people. Kids and adults are all on their devices at all times. So that’s the primary means of recruiting . They use addictions to keep people compliant, so we’re seeing a lot of overlap with that.”

PATH serves more than 600 victims of human trafficking and those at risk here in Western New York, 400 of which were from Buffalo alone.