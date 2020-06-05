PathStone Enterprise Center receives $20,000 donation from Five Star Bank

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The PathStone Enterprise Center received a $20,000 donation from Five Star Bank.

Bank officials say this will assist the center’s efforts in developing credit repair specialists, technical assistance providers, and mentors to work with Buffalo and Rochester minority-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs.

$10,000 in grant money will go to each Buffalo and Rochester to coordinate online classes for business owners, including basic training, credit repair, and technology for main street businesses.

“We have partnered with PathStone on various initiatives in the past and are pleased to continue our relationship. We firmly believe in PathStone’s mission to build small and micro-businesses in our communities,” Marty Birmingham, Five Star Bank President, and CEO said.

“We are grateful to Five Star Bank for their continued partnership and support. These grant funds provide us with operating support that will help sustain us during this crisis. Five Star also provides us with lending capital that we use to make loans to underserved clients, and we are especially thankful to them for making their staff available to sit on our small business loan committee,” said Hubert Van Tol, President of PathStone Enterprise Center.

PathStone Enterprise Center, an affiliate of Rochester-based PathStone, says its mission is to promote economic growth and enhance community wealth building of underserved populations by supporting the creation and expansion of small businesses and homeownership.

