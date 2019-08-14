Patient charged with making terroristic threat against ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged with making a terroristic threat against ECMC.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says that while Erik Sull, 35, was leaving the hospital on Monday, he told employees that he planned to come back, blow up the facility and shoot people.

This occurred as Sull, a patient, was being discharged around 9 a.m., prosecutors say.

“His alleged statements placed the staff in fear that he would carry out the threats,” the District Attorney’s Office wrote.

Sull will be back in court on Tuesday for a felony hearing. He remains in custody.

If Sull is convicted, he could spend up to seven years in prison.