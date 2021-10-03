Patient taken back inside Mercy Hospital after walking out without staff knowing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Catholic Health says a long-time patient walked out of Mercy Hospital Saturday without staff knowing. It says the woman has been at Mercy for more than six months.

Catholic Health says the woman was found in minutes and safely taken back inside the hospital.

It says the patient no longer requires acute care. And that it is taking more measures to create a home-like atmosphere for her. It is not releasing any more information about her because of HIPAA.