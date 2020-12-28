Patricia Allen Fund surpasses $1 million in donations thanks to Buffalo native with personal connection to Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo native Sue McCollum, who now resides in St. Louis, donated $217,000 to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital (OCH), launching donations past $1 million.

“I am grateful to be able to make this gift in honor of my late parents, Frederick D. and Joan R. McCollum. My parents loved their family, their hometown and we grew up knowing Sundays were made for Buffalo Bills football! They’d be proud to know they are joining the Bills Mafia in honoring Josh Allen’s own grandmother and in doing great things for the kids in Buffalo,” McCollum said.

She grew up in Amherst and has been a diehard Bills fan her entire life, OCH says. McCollum loves Buffalo and could not be more appreciative of what’s happening for WNY children through the generosity of Bills Mafia.

“I was watching the news over the past month and couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” McCollum added. “I knew I could jump on this Bills bandwagon!”

OCH says McCollum has a personal connection to the hospital as her great-nephew has been receiving care there his entire life. He has a rare autoimmune disease called Juvenile Myositis and visits OCH once a month for infusions to manage the treatment.

McCollum says, “I have always rooted for the underdog, for those fighting to overcome the odds, and so many of the kids at Oishei Children’s Hospital do just that. I hope this fund continues to grow.”

Josh Allen himself responded to the news on Twitter Monday:

You can make a donation to the Patricia Allen Fund by clicking here.