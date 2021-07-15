Paula’s Donuts opens the doors to new Larkinville location

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The newest location of Paula’s Donuts opened up Thursday morning in Larkinville.

It’s at the corner of Seneca and Smith Streets.

The folks with Paula’s hoped to open the store back in the Fall, but the pandemic pushed it back.

If donuts are a favorite, and you’d want to make them for a living, Paula’s is on the hunt for more workers.

“We’d love to have a fully trained staff as soon as we can so we can be open for all of these events, Food Truck Tuesday, and all the events that happen down here. Right now, if you can be patient with us, as we are just opening, some of our kids are just learning,” said Executive Spokesperson Christina Malyn.

The new bakery is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, but Paula’s plans to extend the hours in the future.