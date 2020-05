BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some exciting news for all of us with a sweet tooth!

Starting today, you can pre-order from Paula’s Donuts.

The stores are set to open Thursday, every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its locations in Tonawanda, Clarence, and West Seneca.

They’ve been closed for the past several weeks because of the pandemic.

This is for take-out orders only.

Only a few customers will be allowed inside at a time.