BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paula’s Donuts will open its newest store at the corner of Seneca and Smith St. on Thursday.

The new Larkinville location will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those hours will be extended “once we have a fully trained staff,” Paula’s wrote on Twitter.

We are excited to announce that we will be opening our new Buffalo location at 872 Seneca Street (corner of Seneca & Smith in Larkinvillle) tomorrow at 7am!! 😊😊🍩🍩



We will be open daily from 7-3pm! Once we have a fully trained staff we will extend our hours!#paulasdonuts pic.twitter.com/kdeq1vmidg — Paula's Donuts (@PaulasDonuts) July 14, 2021

MORE | Paula’s unveils new “Donut Girl” at Larkinville location