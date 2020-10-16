Paula’s to help raise money for Oishei Children’s Hospital with special donuts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For two days, Paula’s Donuts will be selling a series of limited-edition treats to help Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Donut: Ring donut with Dulce de Leche frosting dipped in Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Jelly Filled Reese’s Puff Donut: Peanut butter frosted donut dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal filled with black raspberry jelly

Reese’s Puff Ring Donut: Ring donut with peanut butter frosting dipped in Reese’s Puffs cereal with chocolate drizzle

Lucky Charms Donut: White frosted donut dipped with Lucky Charms with angel cream filling

These donuts will be available on October 22 and 23. Half of the proceeds will be donated to The Children’s Guild Foundation Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“We are so grateful to have Paula’s Donuts creating these special donuts to support The Children’s Guild Foundation NICU at Oishei Children’s Hospital,” said Andrew Bennett, vice president, The Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation. “I’m sure the community will be just as excited as we are to try these donuts and the fact that by buying a donut, you’re helping babies and families right here in WNY during a difficult time, makes it

that much sweeter.”

