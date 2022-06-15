BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heads up if you’re driving in Buffalo — a paving project on Delaware Avenue is beginning Wednesday.

It’s taking place between North Street and Gates Circle, and there are flashing signs at both ends to signify that. Two of the street’s four lanes will remain open during this time, but drivers are still encouraged to use other routes as crews work.

“We went into this project knowing we needed to coordinate with special event organizers so that the improvements and the events could be undertaken successfully,” Buffalo DPW Commissioner Michael Finn said. “This example demonstrates the complexities of coordinating infrastructure improvements and special events that are part of Buffalo’s vibrant urban environment.”

Those events Finn was referring to include the Buffalo Marathon and the Ride for Roswell Peloton.

This is all part of the $1.6 million Delaware Avenue project, which began in April with the installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps on the stretch of road between North Street and Forest Avenue.

Future work will be taking place between Gates Circle and W. Delavan Avenue and between W. Delavan and Forest. It will all be paved in time for the Subaru 4-Mile Chase on July 15.