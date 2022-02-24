NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo History Museum is offering a “Pay what you wish,” initiative.

Director of Exhibits & Interpretive Planning, Anthony Greco says it was created in order to give anyone and everyone the chance to experience all the museum has to offer.

Icons: The Makers and Moments of Buffalo Sports is one of many exhibits on site. It showcases Buffalo’s rich sports history, with Bills, Sabres and Braves memorabilia.

Inside Tim Russert’s Office: If it’s Sunday, it’s “Meet the Press,” is another exhibit for a limited time, capturing the legacy of the late journalist.

Continuum: A History of Erie County is another exhibit, showing the people, events, and innovations that helped build the region. Guests can see many one-of-a-kind artifacts that illuminate its past.

The Museum is open with pay what you wish admission, Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Thursdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Buffalo History Museum is located at 1 Museum Ct, Buffalo, NY 14216 and you can call (716) 873-9644 for more information.