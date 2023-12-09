BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were injured following a pedestrian-motorcycle accident in South Buffalo on Saturday.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., police responded to the scene of South Park Avenue and Aldrich Place, for a reported accident involving a pedestrian and motorcycle, according to a city spokesperson.

A pedestrian and motorcyclist were transported to ECMC for injuries that appear to be “serious in nature,” according to authorities.

The accident remains under investigation.