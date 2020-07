BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Sunday night, Buffalo police responded to a hit-and-run incident at Plymouth Ave. and Hampshire St.

Around 11:20 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle before the vehicle left the scene.

The pedestrian was seriously injured.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

