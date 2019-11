BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are urging people to avoid the intersection of Niagara St. and Carolina St. after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Southbound traffic on Niagara was shut down from Carolina to Niagara Square after the crash, which happened at 6:50 a.m.

It’s possible that the victim may have been struck by a second vehicle, too.

The victim, who was only identified as a male, was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that appear serious.