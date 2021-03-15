Pediatric patients, pregnant women now allowed two caregivers at parts of Oishei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is now letting pediatric patients have two caregivers or support people with them at outpatient clinics, the Emergency Department or the Ambulatory Surgery Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

These new rules, which are effective immediately, also apply to pregnant women who have appointments in the hospital’s maternity outpatient clinics.

Here’s a breakdown of the changes:

Two (2) designated caregivers or support persons are permitted to accompany a pediatric patient in the Emergency Department at Oishei Children’s Hospital, and must remain in the patient’s treatment room for the entire visit.

Pediatric patients having a surgical procedure at Oishei Children’s Hospital may be accompanied by two (2) designated caregivers or support persons.

For pediatric and maternity outpatient clinics, two (2) designated caregivers or support persons may accompany a pediatric or pregnant patient to their appointments.

Find Kaleida’s full visitation policy here.