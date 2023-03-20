BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s one of those Sundays Western New Yorkers wait for all year — the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Delaware Avenue.

“It’s crazy! We’re out here, it’s electric baby,” Andy Cegielski of Cheektowaga. We love St. Patrick’s Day. We love the Irish, we’re having a great time.”

The excitement even drew our neighbors to the north.

Errol Croker said this is his first Buffalo parade, and it blew him away.

“We used to go to the Toronto one yearly, but it’s a bit of a drive. So, we decided to just come across and see this one. so, it’s a great atmosphere,” Crocker told News 4. “The energy here is much stronger. You can see across the road the outcome.”

High school marching bands, businesses and furry friends marched through the heart of downtown.

Bryana Becker of Buffalo said she loves the old neighborhood parade in South Buffalo. But, she always makes time for the Delaware Avenue festivities.

“They definitely have the security on lookdown here so that’s good,” said Becker. “I’m enjoying it, I’m talking to the people across the way, blowin’ the horn, so it’s a good time. I’m glad that I came this year.”

Meanwhile, Mayor Byron Brown said this busy weekend of celebrations is finally a time for people to relax and come together.

“It is an opportunity to celebrate with the pandemic and so many other challenges the city has dealt with,” Mayor Brown said. “People want to have a good time, they want to be together.”

Leading Sunday’s parade was Buffalo Fire Engine Two.

Friends and family of fallen buffalo firefighter Jason Arno followed behind.

They held a banner reading “Firefighter Jason Arno, a man for others.”