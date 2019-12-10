People in Queen City enjoy a cup of coffee with local law enforcement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People in the Queen City got a chance to enjoy a cup of coffee with local law enforcement.

The city hosted “Coffee With a Cop” today at the Starbucks on the corner of Delaware and Chippewa.

It’s a chance for people to meet officers, ask questions and share what’s on their minds.

“It gives us a chance to sit down and hear from the people one on one and what problem may be in their community and they can express it to the chiefs that run their community. That’s why I have my chiefs here that can answer their questions,” Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood said.

The goal is to build trust between the two.