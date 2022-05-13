UPDATE:
Marilyn Hill was found and is safe.
ORIGINAL:
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People Inc. is looking for help locating a missing woman who receives the agency’s services.
The organization says Marilyn Hill, a 57-year-old north Buffalo resident, did not return from an outing downtown, which they said was not normal. She was last seen on Thursday morning.
“Ms. Hill is a vulnerable person and is community independent,” People Inc. said.
Marilyn was described as approximately 5’6″ and 200 lbs. When last seen, she was wearing jeans, glasses and a cream/brown/black sweatshirt, People Inc. said.
The agency is working with police to help locate her. Anyone with information on where she might be can call (716) 714-5384.
