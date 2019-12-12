BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–People living with Parkinson’s disease are using dancing to heal.

“Dancing Our Way to Freedom” was held at the Burchfield Penney Art Center today.

The event was put on by the “Art Moves Me” program that uses visual art to inspire creativity for people with movement disorders.

The group invited exoneree, Valentino Dixon, to participate in the program.

“What I think I see is hope. We all want some kind of hope in this life. Something that can give us that, push to continue to want to reach whatever goals that we have,” Dixon said.

Dixon currently has an exhibit called “drawing my way to freedom” at the art center.