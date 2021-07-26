Pepsi teaming with Duff’s to cover cost of wings amid nationwide shortage

(WIVB) — The folks over at Pepsi are teaming up with Duff’s Famous Wings to cover the price of wings on National Chicken Wing day in response to the wing shortage.

On Thursday, July 29, Pepsi says with a purchase of a 20 oz. Pepsi or Diet Pepsi, patrons at select Duff’s locations, will receive five free wings.

Pepsi tells News 4 this is limited to one per customer, from noon to 4 p.m. or while supplies last. This promotion is also dine-in only.

Participating Duff’s locations include:

3651 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14226

550 Dick Road, Depew, NY 14043

Eastern Hills Mall, 4545 Transit Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221

8351 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY 14304

“Buffalonians have been celebrating National Chicken Wing Day since 1977, when the city officially designated July 29 in honor of its legendary Buffalo chicken wings, and this year will be no different,” a Pepsi spokesperson said. “As the city gears up for its favorite holiday this year, in the middle of a nationwide wing shortage forcing higher costs for consumers, Pepsi and Buffalo’s Duff’s Famous Wings have teamed up to give locals a reason to come out and get their wing fix.”